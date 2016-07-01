Squarepusher Responds to Brexit Vote with Global Collaborative Remix Project



Squarepusher has announced a global-wide remix project on his website in protest of last week’s Brexit vote.



“It has amplified many divisions in society and in particular has helped to re-establish xenophobia as legitimate and acceptable,” the iconic UK-based IDMproducer wrote about the referendum. “Witnessing this against the global backdrop of a resurgence of the far-right, it’s essential that those who find these developments unacceptable make their thoughts known and take action.”

In response to the aftermath of the referendum vote, Squarepusher crafted a song titled “Midi Sans Frontieres” and offered a finished mix down of the track on his website along with the audio stems of the instrumentals, scores, and a midi file of the “note to note information.” Participants can create their own interpretation or remix of the track and get it listed on his website so long as they title it “Midi Sans Frontieres.”

“I present it as the basis of an internationalist collaboration with sound makers irrespective of what kind of music they make, where they live, their background, their age–all are invited to participate,” he wrote about the project’s goals.

Learn more about the project and download the files on Squarepusher's website.