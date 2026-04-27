Star Wars: Galactic Racer Release Date and Pre-Order Details Leak

Star Wars: Galactic Racer seems to have had its release date and pre-order details posted to Steam earlier than intended, before the information was quickly taken down over the weekend.

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Star Wars: Galactic Racer quickly caught the attention of Star Wars and arcade racing fans when it was revealed at the 2025 Game Awards event in December. The game promised a 2026 release window, but the exact date hasn’t actually been confirmed quite yet.

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That said, Wario64 spotted some pre-order details and dates on Steam over the weekend. The Steam listing for the game was temporarily updated to include details about an October 6 release date and the Deluxe Edition contents. There was even a surprise Steelbook included with physical purchase of the Deluxe Edition.

The release date and pre-order details were removed within an hour of Wario64 capturing the following screenshots:

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer will release on Oct 6, 2026 according to Steam. Deluxe Edition contents revealed (Steelbook included with physical purchase) https://t.co/GLLPqO2I9T pic.twitter.com/NFYj73yyFb — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 24, 2026

According to the screenshots, the game’s Deluxe Edition is going to include:

A Steelbook

3 ‘exclusive’ Repulsorcraft

3 ‘deluxe’ liveries

3 ‘unique’ Arcade events

Digital art book

Pre-order bonus livery and player banner (livery can be applied to all speeders)

Although the pre-order and Deluxe Edition details are going to be exciting for some fans, the majority of players are likely most focused on the release date. It sounds like the arcade racing adventure is aiming for an early October release date this fall.

Fall 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest seasons gaming has ever seen. With Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arriving and the return of Fable also slated for autumn, players are going to have no shortage of games to choose from.

For those who aren’t familiar with Galactic Racer, the arcade racing sim is being developed at Fuse Games from a team that includes a handful of former Burnout and Need for Speed developers. Gamers got an extended look at the title during Sony’s February State of Play and the game continues to generate positive buzz.

Players should keep in mind that the October 6 release date for Star Wars: Galactic Racer has not been confirmed yet and is still subject to change. Be sure to check back soon for more official news and updates on the release date and on all other things related to Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.