It’s a Star Wars LEGO Sale for the Fourth of July

May the Fourth (of July) be with you? Ok, it isn’t May 4th, Star Wars Day, but there are a whole bunch of LEGO Star Wars sets on sale at the moment. And July 4th is the day to celebrate victories over evil empires, historical or otherwise.

Here are my favorites that are going for less than the retail price…

Videos by VICE

You know what? I had no idea in hell what the packaging was talking about when it said this was a 25th anniversary edition, especially since this kit is explicitly referencing the Millennium Falcon as it was in A New Hope, otherwise known as the original Star Wars film from 1977.

Turns out it’s in reference to 25 years of LEGO Star Wars collaborations. Ah. It’s good to see that in a world of spin-offs of spin-offs of sequels and prequels, the classics still get some lovin’.

There are 921 pieces in this kit. Other kits, such as the podracer kit, look sweet but don’t have the level of detail that this one does, so they didn’t make the cut.

I went to school once with a kid who reminded me of R2-D2. Don’t ask me how. He wasn’t particularly handy. He wasn’t particularly nimble. And the last I’d checked, he wasn’t particularly blue.

Maybe it was because he was just sort of always there when we went to lunch or hung out in the parking lot. A sidekick, like our astromech buddy here. Compared to C-3PO, a therapist’s gold mine of neuroses, R2-D2 was just tryin’ to hang out.

Artoo here has 1,050 pieces, and unlike us, all kinds of cool shit that pops out of his various compartments.

What the hell is a Y-Wing, you say? Cooler than the hero Luke Skywalker’s ride, the name should be self-explanatory if you look at it. Perhaps a top-down view would help. Just look at those engines. They’re huge. The ship looks like it’s screaming forward even when it’s standing still (and made of plastic bricks).

There are 578 pieces in this kit.