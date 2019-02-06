Trump’s Very Bad State of the Union Inspired Some Very Good Memes

Trump’s 2019 State of the Union was an interminable trudge through his usual amalgam of weird tangents and baseless immigration claims, peppered with a couple flat, unconvincing calls for unity. It mostly just went to show why the State of the Union sorely needs to be put out of its misery, but thankfully, there was at least one silver lining from the night—namely, that it inspired some very good memes.

The moment Nancy Pelosi pointedly clapped at Trump’s bullshit was, without question, the greatest part of the evening, and it also made for an equally strong meme:

2019 mood – Nancy Pelosi’s petty clap pic.twitter.com/h0C4bz4GPj — JΔY💫 (@coooljayy) February 6, 2019

I keep seeing that Pelosi clap image, which reminds me of the Joker's jail scene from The Dark Knight. Weird, bent hands. pic.twitter.com/vsVDbWYkSJ — Leonard B. Wilson (@Cavatica) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi and Lucille Bluth have the same energy. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4nv35HOsx2 — Karen Huger’s CVS Shoes (@spicykezzinnugg) February 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/ira/status/1093012749829861377

https://twitter.com/ParkerMolloy/status/1092989821004533760

https://twitter.com/Rschooley/status/1092997772964356097

But Pelosi wasn’t the only one to get the meme treatment. Beloved sitcom bit player Buzz Aldrin did, too:

When you realise you left your wallet on the moon pic.twitter.com/Qh0FTCepwq — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) February 6, 2019

And so did a freakishly-bearded Ted Cruz:

“no one need know that I am secretly clapping for soup” pic.twitter.com/Ia8zReCZnk — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 6, 2019

Even Trump’s wonky tie managed to inspire a few solid jokes:

Trump got the Dilbert tie 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lfn3Npmbaz — Most Dope Chris (@1_Hennessypapi_) February 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/samschube/status/1092969676932403202

And of course, last but certainly not least, was Joshua Trump—the sixth-grader who was invited to the State of the Union after apparently getting bullied about his name at school. Joshua already proved himself to be a wellspring of meme fodder long before he climbed the steps of the US Capitol on Tuesday night:

Hi Joshua Trump. I'm sorry you get bullied at school for your last name. My name is Ben Joseph Siemon. "Semen" or "BJ Semen." I didn't visit a porn set to feel better. You don't need to go to the State of the Union. — Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) February 5, 2019

Hi Joshua Trump. I'm sorry you get bullied at school for your last name. My last name is Stack. In elementary school kids would tease me and call me "smokestack." I didn't visit a factory to feel better. You don't need to go to the State of the Union. — Deep Time (@rstackjr) February 5, 2019

President Trump – "So you're telling me that around the corner fudge is made?"

Joshua Trump – "that is correct" — Fred Delicious 🍆 (@Fred_Delicious) February 5, 2019

But by god, he definitely delivered during the speech itself—by capturing exactly how the entire country felt about the State of the Union in one image.

Joshua Trump truly represents America. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/KY063BNGwU — The Darkest Timeline Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) February 6, 2019

We’re with you, Joshua. You are not your name, bullies are just cowards, and when your parents or whoever pressure you to go sit and watch a human apricot prattle on and on, there’s only one suitable response: Just fall asleep. The 2019 State of the Union was a night best appreciated unconscious.

