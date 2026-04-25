Steam Controller Price Leaked By Early Review – and It’s Expensive

The Steam Controller price has reportedly been leaked early online. Its pricing was revealed in a review of the new Steam Machine peripheral that accidentally broke embargo. However, some players are saying the Steam Controller is too expensive.

Steam Controller Price Is $99 According to Early Review

Screenshot: Valve

After months of , we might finally have the Steam Controller price. The cost of the new Valve peripheral was allegedly confirmed by a review that was posted early online. Reddit users claim a Tech YouTuber accidentally broke their embargo and posted a review of the controller early on their channel, which included the price.

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According to the review, the Steam Controller will cost $99. The review was only up for a minute before being delisted. However, eagle-eyed players took screenshots of the review and even re-uploaded a copy of the video before it was taken down. Assuming it’s legitimate, then it appears we now have a full Steam Controller price confirmation.

Screenshot: Reddit Left4Pillz, YouTube: Techy Talk

Before you ask, it appears the YouTube review actually had the Steam Controller in person. So it would be pretty surprising if the pricing they listed was wrong. Then again, we do live in the era of fake AI generated videos. It’s possible the review itself is fake. So of course, take all of this with a major grain of salt.

Players Are Split Over Steam Controller’s Expensive Price

Screenshot: Valve

After the Steam Controller price was reportedly leaked, the new Valve peripheral drew mixed reactions from users. Some players claimed that the new controller was “too expensive” and were shocked by its pricing. While others believed the cost was justified given how advanced the controller appears to be compared to most on the market.

“After looking at the review and the price, I think I’m good,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another comment replied, “Some people are going to be shocked. The steam machine/ steam controller subreddits insisted it needs to be $60 or lower.” One player vented “If it’s a hundred I’m out. I paid $50 for my original steam controller and loved it. Was willing to spend $80 on impulse but now I’ll wait until my elite controller fails in some way.”

Screenshot: PlayStation, Microsoft

All that said, I thought it would be interesting to compare the leaked Steam Controller price to other similar peripherals currently sold at retailers:

Steam Controller Price Compared to PS5, Xbox, and Switch 2

Steam Controller Price: $99

PS5 DualSense Edge Price: $199

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy Con Price: $99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Price: $199 (although it’s often on sale for $149)



Everything We Learned about Steam Controller From Leaked Review/

Screenshot: Valve

Assuming the review is in fact real, there are a few tidbits we learned from it. Overall, the reviewer seemed to like the new peripheral. However, his main two complaints were the controller’s batteries and surface textures.

“The rechargeable battery isn’t easily swappable. And the surface of the controller is just rough textured plastic. So it’s a little bit slippery if you have dry hands. A soft-touch coating or rubber on the grip would have been nice.”

Here are the main key points from the review:

No grips on the controller. The texture of the peripheral is slippery/plastic feeling.

It doesn’t come with an audio jack.

It connects to your PC with a wireless magnetic dongle that also charges it.

Does not have customizable thumbsticks and hair triggers.

Will have a launch price of $99.

Screenshot: Valve

Overall, it sounds like Valve’s new addon does a lot right with its tracking pads, and connectivity to devices such as the Steam Deck. However, its pricing and lack of features found on premium PS5 and Xbox peripherals might not make it the “one controller” you use for all your gaming needs.

At the time of writing, we still do not have a Steam Controller release date. But with reviews reportedly going out soon, its launch announcement is likely imminent.