Stephanie Vaquer Heading to WWE’s Main Roster

During WWE SmackDown, Raw general manager Adam Pearce signed an NXT star to the main roster. Stephanie Vaquer–who made her WWE debut only a few months ago–is officially moving up to the red brand.

The announcement comes after reports that Vaquer and Jordynne Grace will no longer appear on Tuesday nights. Grace lost her title match to Vaquer at NXT Battleground, and Vaquer subsequently lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jane this past Tuesday. According to that report, Vaquer would move to Raw while Grace is reportedly heading to the blue brand, SmackDown.

It’s not unheard of for NXT stars to make their main roster debut after WrestleMania season. Roxanne Perez recently moved to Raw where she’s involved with the Judgment Day. Former NXT Champion Giulia, who debuted in WWE at the same time as Vaquer, has appeared on SmackDown.

Stephanie Vaquer Joins WWE Raw

Pearce took to social media during last night’s show to announce that Vaquer will wrestle Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. This will take place on Monday Night Raw. If Vaquer pulls out a win over one half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions and Nile, she might be pulling double duty.

WWE Worlds Collide, a new Premium Live Event in collaboration with AAA, is happening ahead of Money in the Bank. Vaquer is scheduled to team with Lola Vice against Dalys and Chik Tormenta from AAA at the show. Thus far, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Giulia, and Perez have qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Money in the Bank takes place June 7th at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally starting at 7 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to VICE for updates.