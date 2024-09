Fifteen people were injured wen a ceiling collapsed during a Steve Aoki concert in Oslo.

Nearly 1,800 people were reportedly in attendance at the concert, which took place at Sentrum Scene. According to the BBC, the injured are currently receiving medical attention and are not believed to be seriously hurt.

Videos by VICE

Roof of concert venue Sentrum Scene in Oslo has collapsed. >10 injured. Police and rescue services on location. -VG — b9AcE (@b9AcE)August 21, 2016

In a series of tweets, Aoki said he was “saddened and shocked” by the collapse and hopes for a “speedy recovery” for those injured.

I am saddened and shocked that a piece of the roof collapsed in an accident at the venue in Oslo tonight. — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki)August 21, 2016