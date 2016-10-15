Stream of the Crop: 16 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 10/15

Gucci Mane still hasn’t slept​, The Dillinger Escape Plan have penned their swansong​, Mono have released another stunning elegy to life and death​, and Kevin Hart, the comedian and actor, has released a mixtape that features some legitimately great music​​​. Odd week, all told.

But if one album’s going to stick around on that “heavy rotation” we head this up with, it’s the new Elliott Smith tribute, Say Yes!. There have been plenty of tributes to the late singer-songwriter, not least 2006’s To Elliott, from Portland, a sweet album featuring contributions from some of the Rose City’s most prominent artists. Here we get J Mascis, Amanda Palmer, Lou Barlow, Sun Kil Moon, Waxahatchee, and a whole load more, each taking a track and bending it to their means. It’s a wonderful nod to Smith’s legacy and, if you listen through to Conor Oberst’s Ruminations, you can see why that’s still important.

Conor Oberst – Ruminations

Various Artists – Say Yes! A Tribute to Elliott Smith



​JoJo – Mad Love

The Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation

Swet Shop Boys – Cashmere

Gucci Mane – WOPTOBER

The Lemon Twigs – Do Hollywood



Youandewan – There Is No Right Time

Mono – Requiem for Hell

Red Fang – Only Ghosts



Wormrot – Voices

Big Star – Complete Third

Boogie – Thirst 48 Pt. II

Kevin “Chocolate Droppa” Hart – What Now? The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa

Johnny Jewel – Home OST



Jamie Lidell – Building a Beginning