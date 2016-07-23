Stream of the Crop: 7 New Albums for Heavy Rotation



It’s Saturday, you’re stoked, maybe a little hungry, thinking about going to frolic in the sunshine. We get it. But you’ll need a soundtrack for all that frolicking and it should probably involve this week’s seven most important album releases. Thankfully, we’ve put them all together for you in one handy list. Go forth. Frolic.

Gucci Mane – Everybody Looking

Dropped a little under two months after the Atlanta rapper’s release from jail, Everybody Looking has been boosted by a clutch of singles that have Gucci Mane back on top form. From “1st Day Out Tha Feds” through “Guwop Home” and “Waybach,” Gucci has been spitting fuel onto the fire just about every day since May 26. His fifth studio album dropped at midnight.

DJ Drama – Quality Street Music 2

The list of guests on DJ Drama’s Quality Street Music 2 is so long and so stacked with huge artists that it requires a double-take. Young Thug, Lil Wayne, T.I., Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, Jeezy, Rich Homie Quan, Mac Miller and a bunch of others turn up on the second part of the Quality Street Music series.

Floating Points – Kuiper

Sam Shepherd’s first release since 2015’s critically-lauded Elaenia is technically an EP, but only technically. Kuiper is a two-song EP that stretches out over more than 30 minutes, and it requires the same amount of attention and care as any full length. By the way, Sam Shepherd has a PhD in neuroscience and epigenetics from University College London. Something to think about.

Lil Durk – 2x

After releasing the brilliant studio album Remember my Name and following it up with the 300 Days, 300 Nights mixtape at the back end of last year, the promise of a second full LP from Lil Durk has been picking up a lot of attention over the last couple months. 2x started out as a mixtape, but after being delayed more than once, he decided that a full studio record was the only solution, but even then it got pushed back another month. Now it’s definitely here, though, courtesy of Def Jam.

Lil Yachty – Summer Songs 2

Lil Yachty, self-proclaimed King of Teens, dropped a 15-minute film alongside his new mixtape, Summer Songs 2. It’s called Keep Sailing, it’s brilliant and you should watch it. There are few people having more fun making music in the public eye right now and, given how huge March’s mixtape Lil Boat became, he’s probably just going to run the summer in one way or another.

Jeremih – Late Nights: Europe

Since releasing his third studio record, last December’s Late Nights: The Album, Chicago rapper Jeremih has been taking his sound around Europe and blowing up across the Atlantic. Late Nights: Europe, his new mixtape, was recorded on the road, traveling from place to place, and every track name reflects that. But its heart is still in Chicago.

