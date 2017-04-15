Stream of the Crop: 8 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 4/15

Kendrick Lamar DAMN

Playboi Carti Playboi Carti

After two years of build-up and plenty of well-earned hype, 20-year-old phenom Playboi Carti has finally released his first full-length mixtape. The self-titled offering features contributions from Lil Uzi Vert (“Lookin,” “wokeuplikethis*”) and A$AP Rocky (“New Choppa”). Production comes from Pierre Bourne, Harry Fraud, and Chris Fresh.

Rich Homie Quan Back to the Basics

Lyrically […] Quan has made some adjustments. After all the controversy, especially the two separate unearthed songs that include lines about sexually assaulting women (Quan has maintained that the leaked tracks were old and from a time when he didn’t really know what he was doing as a rapper), this is to be somewhat expected. He’s now more aware about what he writes, he says, and he’s trying to give his younger listeners a positive and—even more importantly—honest figure to look up to. On Back To the Basics he also hopes to align himself more with lyrically driven MCs like Kendrick and J. Cole, as opposed to the “new generation of music,” he says, which isn’t “really on lyrics like that anymore.”

Reed Jackson, Rich Homie Quan Returns: “Let Me Just Come Back Doing Me”

John Mayer The Search For Everything

“I’m actually very thoughtfully entering cannabis life.”

John Mayer, quoted by Alex Robert Ross, Precisely 420 Words on John Mayer’s New Video and His Thoughtful Entrance into Cannabis Life

Actress AZD

Spoek Mathambo Mzansi Beat Code

Fionn Regan The Meetings of the Waters

