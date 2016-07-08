Stream Totemo’s Beyond Brilliant EP ‘Desire Path’

A couple weeks back we premiered the video for Tel Aviv artist Totemo’s song “Hits.” Honestly we’d never heard of her before, but she’s a big deal back in Isreal, and with one play (and watch) of “Hits” it was instantly clear why.

Not only is the song a bewitchingly modern, delightfully international kind of pop song, but the video is unflinchingly revealing: a document of the singer’s cancer treatment and eventual recovery.

Below is her EP Desire Path, a collection that lives up to the elegant, unhurried pop of “Hits” and previous single “See Saw.” You’ll get shivers from the first cut, “Dreamit.” Those beats. And those sonics that flutter like moth wings hitting a blazing bulb. (Fans of Purity Ring will dig.)

“Desire Path is my therapeutic road of getting to know a new me, after the effects of the last couple of years had worn off,” she explains. “I got sick, I left my label, I made this record, and I got better. Creating during this time has kept me sane. And now Desire Path is here, and it is the sum of everything I’ve been through and more, it brought me comfort, and I hope it will continue to do so for anyone who listens to it. “

It’s already number one in Isreal and drops Stateside next Friday but you can listen to the whole damn thing below.