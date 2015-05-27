Student Designs an Extra-Extra-Large Game Boy

Experience all the nostalgia of the original Game Boy—but without any of the portability—with Game Boy XXL, a hack presented by high school student/game designer Raz at Belgian chiptune festival, Nintendoom. With a 19″ screen and fist-sized A and B buttons, the device would be next to useless in a backseat of the station wagon, but based on the demo videos of Super Mario and Tetris gameplay below, it looks like super-sized fun. Created as part of the RetroPie Project, Game Boy XXL can also emulate Atari, Sega, and NES games. According to The Daily Dot, Raz has been asked by a teacher to build a second unit, which we hope looks like the transluscent purple Color edition that all the cool kids had in first grade.

See more or Raz’s work on his website.

