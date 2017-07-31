Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup|79 grams all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon|2 grams kosher salt, plus more to taste
4 ounces|113 grams cream cheese
2 tablespoons|⅛ ounce|7 grams grated Pecorino Romano
1 tablespoon|4 grams finely chopped basil
1 lemon, zested
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
6 zucchini blossoms, cleaned well
canola oil, for frying
½ cup|125 ml soda water or beer
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together 1 teaspoon of the salt and the flour and set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese, Pecorino, basil, lemon zest, salt, and pepper until combined.
- Working with one zucchini blossom at a time, take 1 teaspoon of the cheese filling and stuff it inside of the zucchini blossom. Squeeze together the blossom at the end so that it does not open or burst when frying.
- Meanwhile, heat 2-inches of canola oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Whisk the soda water or beer into the flour mixture until there are no lumps. Working with one blossom at a time, dip the flower into the batter, covering it completely. Fry the zucchini blossom until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and serve immediately.
