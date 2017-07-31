Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|79 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon|2 grams kosher salt, plus more to taste

4 ounces|113 grams cream cheese

2 tablespoons|⅛ ounce|7 grams grated Pecorino Romano

1 tablespoon|4 grams finely chopped basil

1 lemon, zested

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 zucchini blossoms, cleaned well

canola oil, for frying

½ cup|125 ml soda water or beer

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together 1 teaspoon of the salt and the flour and set aside. In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese, Pecorino, basil, lemon zest, salt, and pepper until combined. Working with one zucchini blossom at a time, take 1 teaspoon of the cheese filling and stuff it inside of the zucchini blossom. Squeeze together the blossom at the end so that it does not open or burst when frying. Meanwhile, heat 2-inches of canola oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Whisk the soda water or beer into the flour mixture until there are no lumps. Working with one blossom at a time, dip the flower into the batter, covering it completely. Fry the zucchini blossom until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and serve immediately.

