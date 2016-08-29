Sturgill Simpson Is Not Happy With the Way Nashville Is Remembering Merle Haggard



Photo via Facebook

Sturgill Simpson, Grammy-nominated country artist and poster boy for outlaw country, is not pleased with the way the Academy of Country Music is treating the late Merle Haggard. The country legend, who passed away in April of this year, had a notoriously fraught relationship with Nashville and the country music industry, one that Simpson addressed in a Facebook post earlier this morning.

Videos by VICE

The statement, posted in response to the news that the ACM will honor the “Okie from Muskogee” singer at this year’s award show, addresses the bullshit way Haggard was treated in Nashville.

“Im [sic] writing this because I want to go on record and say I find it utterly disgusting the way everybody on Music Row is coming up with any reason they can to hitch their wagon to his name while knowing full and damn well what he thought about them. If the ACM wants to actually celebrate the legacy and music of Merle Haggard, they should drop all the formulaic cannon fodder bullshit they’ve been pumping down rural America’s throat for the last 30 years along with all the high school pageantry, meat parade award show bullshit and start dedicating their programs to more actual Country Music.”

Simpson also shared a story about him and Haggard being bumped from the cover of Garden and Gun magazine’s country music issue in favor of Chris Stapleton. You can read the statement in full here.