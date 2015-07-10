[Summer Break of the Future] Sculpted Super Yachts

In the future, Beyonce and Jay Z won’t be the only scene-stealers sailing in luxury off the coast of the French Riviera. One day your ship, too, will sail in—and perhaps it’ll be in the shape of a swan or Mondrian masterpiece. At least that’s if architecture and design aficionado Vasily Klyukin has anything to do with it.

Klyukin designed these unique metal and glass concept yachts from shapes that inspired him: architectural structures, angular animals, and fine art. He’s a visionary with a mission: based in Moscow, Klyukin tells The Creators Project that these boats were designed for the “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” types, those non-conformists of the world. Before imagining yachts of the future, Klyukin published a 300 page book, Designing Legends, 50 concepts for future towers, residential buildings, and museums.

His motives were to create one-of-a-kind floating masterpieces. Below, see his visions in the form of a red shark, the New York skyline, and a jet yacht combo. Says Klyukin, “Even if you would build the largest yacht in the world, there always is the sea lover who is richer than you, and he would beat your record to have the biggest one. But he would be a champion only for a certain period of time. A couple of years more and the garland will float away on the new boat, bigger than the previous ones. I’m not captivated with such a competition. I do not want to compete at all. I just want a special yacht: one of a kind. I do not want its beauty to float away from me when somebody will build its copy.”

Check out Klyukin’s visions of the future of seafaring in his designs below:

Red Shark, 246 feet long with four decks.

Mondrion, 213 feet long with four decks.

Manhattan, 262 feet long with four decks.

Monaco 2050, the flying yacht of the future.

To see more yachts, visit Vasily Klyukin’s website.

