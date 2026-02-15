The Big 3 of Astrology: Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs Explained

The more I learn about astrology, the more I realize just how complex it really is. I used to believe the only sign that mattered was our sun sign. Little did I know, we each have full charts explaining various parts of our identity, from the way we process our emotions to how we show and receive love.

Three main signs in your chart are your sun sign, moon sign, and rising sign (also called the Big 3). These signs provide an intimate glimpse into your purpose, inner world, and external facade. If you’re into astrology, you can learn a lot about yourself through your sun, moon, and rising.

To find your Big 3, you must first know your birth date, city, and time of birth (down to the very minute). Countless astrology apps will calculate your chart for you, so find one that feels right to you.

Now, let’s dive into the meaning of sun, moon, and rising signs.

Sun Sign

Your sun sign essentially describes who you are at your core, including your identity, ego, and life purpose. When someone asks you what zodiac sign you are, you are likely to respond with your sun sign.

“The part of astrology that you’re probably most familiar with is the Sun Sign,” Co – Star explains.

“When you say ‘I am a Pisces,’ you are referring to your Sun Sign being in Pisces. It corresponds to the zodiac sign the Sun appeared to be in front of when you [were] born,” the astrology company says. “Because the Earth completes one revolution around the Sun each year, the Sun moves through all the Zodiac Sun Signs in the same order every year.”

However, many astrologers believe our rising signs provide a more accurate and nuanced version of ourselves. (More on that later.)

Moon Sign

Your moon sign represents your inner world, describing how you experience and process your emotions.

“The Moon is one of the most important parts of your natal chart,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains. “It gives insight into your emotional makeup and what you need to feel happy. It also indicates how you nurture and connect with other people in your life.”

For example, someone with a Cancer moon sign is likely to feel more sensitive and nurturing when it comes to matters of the heart. On the flip side, someone with an Aries moon might react with more fire when they’re upset.

As The Old Farmer’s Almanac puts it, “While the Sun signs reflect more of your sense of self and identity—which you project in life—the Moon signs reflect the inner you.”

Rising Sign

Our rising sign is how we portray ourselves to the world, aka our facades. You might fear showing your “true self” (or your sun sign) and instead hide behind your rising sign, as it’s your most comfortable public default.

“The Ascendant (or rising sign) is often considered the mask one wears when meeting others. Perhaps it is most aptly considered a person’s automatic responses to their environment,” Cafe Astrology says.

For example, someone with a Pisces sun and Leo rising might come off far more self-assured and outspoken than they really are. While they might be a sensitive dreamer at their core, their Leo rising tells the world a different story.

“The Ascendant shows our natural defenses and how we cope with day-to-day issues,” Cafe Astrology reports. “The energies of the sign and condition of the Ascendant are most overt and obvious to others. More than a simple mask, the Ascendant reveals an individual’s first, natural reaction to new people and situations.”