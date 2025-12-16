Superheaven Show Shut Down Mid-Set After the Venue Floor Broke

Superheaven goes so hard that stages are falling apart under the weight of their riffs. While I’m clearly exaggerating, the band did actually have one of their recent shows shut down when the venue floor broke during their set.

According to Stereogum, the incident happened while the grunge-gaze band was playing a show at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ, on Friday. Everything seemed to be fine through the sets by opening bands White Reaper and the Virgos. There were no issues during the first few songs of Superheaven’s set, even.

However, once they got about halfway into their fourth song, “Sponge”, the bottom dropped out. Literally. The floor started caving in. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Fire marshals eventually came and blocked off a portion of the floor that was broken. As for Superheaven, it sounds as if they were unable to return and finish their set.

The broken venue floor might be a slight damper, but Superheaven has had a Super Year. In April, they released their long-awaited new eponymous album via Blue Grape Music. This is the band’s first full-length release in 10 years.

Speaking to Revolver about the band’s resurgence, guitarist/co-vocalist Jake Clarke opened up about what led to their return. “We did the Jar ten-year show, and that was really exciting to see that there was still interest in the band,” he said.

Superheaven began rolling out new songs in late 2024

“Then that Fall, we played a few more shows, and they were even crazier. It really made us realize that people really love this band and these songs we’d made,” he added. Clarke then briefly discussed self-recording their new music at The Metal Shop, a recording studio co-owned by Superheaven drummer Zack Robbins.

“We didn’t want to be told no,” he explained. “We got to try every pedal, try every amp, and have all the time we wanted to do it.”