Survivor Series: OG Bloodline & CM Punk Win Big in WarGames

The OG Bloodline reclaimed the throne at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The main event of WWE’s Survivor Series was a showdown between two generations of The Bloodline. The first being the original group led by Reigns while the other is led by Solo Sikoa and they’ve been on a warpath on SmackDown since Reigns’ title loss in April. Reigns’ objective was to put an end to it and reclaim the Ula Fala around Sikoa’s neck which he stole from Reigns.

The OG Bloodline DEFEAT SOLO SIKOA

While Reigns’ group was outnumbered for a bit due to Reigns literally bulldozing the entire roster for years on end, CM Punk stepped up to the plate. Of course, he mostly did it for his friend Paul Heyman (he’s the original Heyman Guy after all!) However, Punk cut a deal with Heyman that he clearly intends on cashing in soon. Following the match, he reminded Heyman of this in their muffled embrace. Reigns appears to have no idea what’s coming (and to be honest neither do we, really).

Whatever it is, it’s got Heyman on his toes and he’s clearly expecting some sort of retaliation from The Tribal Chief. Punk made it a few months back he was interested in the World Heavyweight Championship which Gunther currently holds. Considering Cody Rhodes is one of his allies, a cash-in there just doesn’t seem right. But hey, he did say he’s not there to make friends! Reigns may take issue with this though — he’s had his eye on Rhodes since his return earlier this year.

Seth Rollins is also looming and he promised Punk that he’d come for him when he least expects it. With WrestleMania season approaching, it feels like that feud is going to start ramping up sooner than later. Rollins hasn’t been seen since Bronson Reed defeated him on WWE Raw earlier this month.