Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the meatballs:

½ cup|60 grams breadcrumbs

¼ cup|60 ml heavy cream

2 tablespoons|30 grams Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons|30 ml whole milk

½ teaspoon allspice

1 large egg, lightly beaten

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound|455 grams ground beef

1 pound|465 grams ground pork

½ cup|125 ml canola oil

6 tablespoons|¾ stick unsalted butter

Videos by VICE

for the potato puree:

2 pounds|950 grams Yukon gold potatoes, peeled

1 ¼ cups|310 ml whole milk

16 tablespoons|231 grams|2 sticks unsalted butter

kosher salt, to taste

for the cream sauce:

2 cups|500 ml veal stock

4 cups|960 ml heavy cream

2 tablespoons|40 grams lingonberry jam

to serve:

fresh or frozen and defrosted lingonberries

pickled cucumbers (optional)

Directions

Make the meatballs: In a large bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, cream, Dijon, milk, allspice, egg, salt, and pepper. Let the mixture soak for 10 minutes, then add the ground beef and pork.Roll the mixture into about 34 (1-ounce) balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover in plastic and store in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Make the sauce: Heat the veal stock in a medium saucepan over high and reduce by half, about 10 minutes. Add the heavy cream and reduce over medium until it is just over 2 cups, about 1 hour. Add the lingonberry jam and cook 5 minutes longer over low heat, then strain through a chinois. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Make the potato puree: Cover the potatoes with cold water and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until soft, about 22 minutes. Drain, then return the potatoes to the saucepan. Let the potatoes steam off slightly, then put through a food mill or ricer into another saucepan. Add the milk and butter and stir to combine. Season with salt. Let the potatoes sit for 10 minutes and check the consistency again, adding more liquid if needed. Keep the potatoes warm. Cook the meatballs: Working in batches, heat 3 tablespoons oil oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the meatballs and cook, turning as needed until browned all over, 4 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons butter and continue cooking until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer the meatballs to a platter to keep warm and repeat with remaining oil, butter, and meatballs. To serve, divide the potato purée among plates and top with meatballs. Drizzle with the sauce and serve with the fresh lingonberries and the pickled cucumbers.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .