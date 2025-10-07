System of a Down Frontman Serj Tankian Confirms Sick New World 2026 Headlining Set

Sick New World is set to return in 2026, after being cancelled for 2025 due to some “unforeseen circumstances,” and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian seems to have confirmed the band will be a headliner.

Metal Injection reports that Tankian was holding a signing event recently and, in footage that has since gone viral, he seemingly assures a fan that SOAD will be playing the festival next year. The outlet also pointed out that this seems to have been teased during the band’s summer stadium tour, when past animated Sick New World mascots appeared on venue screens.

Following the 2024 Sick New World fest, organizers had locked in bands like Metallica and Linkin Park for headlining sets, but the event ultimately fell apart in November. “It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025,” Sick New World organizers offered a statement on the fest’s 2025 cancellation.

“Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show,” the statement continued. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated Sick New World fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative, and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World.”

“Tickets purchased directly from Front Gate tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days,” the statement concluded.

In other System of a Down news, Tankian recently offered a promising update on whether or not the band will ever release new music. A few weeks back, the frontman was a guest on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, and he fielded some questions about the possibility of new music, saying, “Not at this time.”

“We’re all working on music,” he continued. “Daron [Malakian] just put out a record with Scars On Broadway, which is really good. I recommend people check it out. I’m putting out a record of covers, collaborations, and collages…”

“But for System,” he went on to say, “it’s not about whether we all want to make a record. It’s about whether we see it the same way creatively. If we don’t, it’s not worth doing. If we do, then it’s worth doing.”