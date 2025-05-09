Will System of a Down Ever Release New Music?

System of a Down fans have long hoped the band would put out a new album, but it sounds like that still isn’t in the cards.

While speaking to Argentina’s Rock & Pop FM 95.9, SOAD drummer John Dolmayan weighed in on the possibility of the band writing some new songs.”I would say that if you are satisfied with what you have, then you don’t need more,” he said.

Videos by VICE

“It’s like if you go to dinner and you just keep eating, eventually you’re not gonna be hungry anymore,” Dolmayan continued, as transcribed by Metal Injection. “But if you know what you wanna eat and you look forward to that and you enjoy it, then you won’t be hungry.”

Notably, System of a Down has not released a full-length record since 2005’s double album, Mezmerize and Hypnotize. “Now if System Of A Down makes more music, and that’s not impossible, although after 25 years, it’s unlikely,” he went on to explain. “I would say that don’t expect it, but if it happens, it’ll be a nice surprise for all of us.”

System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian isn’t sure he wants to make new music

Dolmayan isn’t the first member of the band to offer a perspective on new music, as SOAD guitarist Daron Malakian previously said he’s “not sure” making a new album is something he even wants to do.

Malakian appeared on the Tetragrammaton podcast with Rick Rubin and admitted that he’s very proud of the music SOAD created more than two decades ago, but he worries that trying to recapture that magic might not be a fruitful endeavor.

“I’m proud of the records. I don’t live with any regret of anything like that,” said Malakian. “But it would have been nice to see where the band would have evolved if we kept putting music out. If we put out an album now, it’s just so far away from [Hypnotize and Mezmerize], it doesn’t continue the story to me.”

“There was a time that [making a new SOAD record] might have been something I wanted. I’m not sure how much I want that anymore,” Malakian continued. “I’m sure people won’t be too happy to hear that from me. I’m not at the same place I was maybe 10 years ago.”

SOAD on Tour:

5/8 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Estadio Nilton Santos

5/10 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

8/27 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ (System Of A Down, Korn, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/28 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ (System Of A Down, Korn, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/31 Soldier Field Chicago, IL (System Of A Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/1 Soldier Field Chicago, IL (System Of A Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/3 Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON (System Of A Down, Deftones, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/5 Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON (System Of A Down, Deftones, Polyphia & Wisp)