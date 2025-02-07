Daron Malakian Isn’t Sure He Wants More System of a Down Music

It’s been 20 years since the last System of a Down album and five years since new music from the band. While fans have been eager for more, founding SOAD guitarist Daron Malakian says he’s “not sure” making a new album is something he wants to do.

Malakian recently appeared on the Tetragrammaton podcast with Rick Rubin and admitted that he’s very proud of the music SOAD created more than two decades ago, but he worries that trying to recapture that magic might not be a fruitful endeavor.

“I’m proud of the records. I don’t live with any regret of anything like that,” said Malakian. “But it would have been nice to see where the band would have evolved if we kept putting music out. If we put out an album now, it’s just so far away from [Hypnotize and Mezmerize], it doesn’t continue the story to me.”

“There was a time that [making a new SOAD ecord] might have been something I wanted. I’m not sure how much I want that anymore,” Malakian continued. “I’m sure people won’t be too happy to hear that from me. I’m not at the same place I was maybe 10 years ago.”

While System of a Down will not be dropping any new music anytime soon — if ever — some fans will have a chance to catch them on tour this year. See concert dates below:

4/24 Bogota, Columbia Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

4/27 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

4/30 Santigo, Chile Parque Estadio Nacional

5/3 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio Velez Sarsfield

5/6 Curitiba, Brazila Estadio Couto Pereira

5/8 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Estadio Nilton Santos

5/10 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

8/27 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ (System Of A Down, Korn, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/28 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ (System Of A Down, Korn, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/31 Soldier Field Chicago, IL (System Of A Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/1 Soldier Field Chicago, IL (System Of A Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/3 Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON (System Of A Down, Deftones, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/5 Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON (System Of A Down, Deftones, Polyphia & Wisp)