System of a Down Had the Perfect Response to Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes Joke About the Band

Golden Globes 2025 host Nikki Glaser cracked a solid joke about Glenn Close and System of a Down during the Sunday night awards show, and now the band has responded.

When introducing Close to present the award for “Best Motion Picture – Drama”, Glaser quipped, “To present our next award, please welcome, from Netflix’s Back in Action, three-time Golden Globe Award winner, Hollywood icon and former drummer for System of a Down, Glenn Close.”

Videos by VICE

The joke got a good chuckle from the crowd, and it seems the band’s guitarist, Daron Malakian, enjoy it too.

Taking to Instagram, Malakian shared a clip of the moment and exclaimed in the caption, “Bet you didn’t know!!!! Bet you didn’t know!!!!!” He then added, “Somewhere between our first drummer and John, Glenn Close was tearing shit up on the drums for us!”