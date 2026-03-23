SZA Shares ‘Deep Fried’ Goo Goo Dolls Cover as the ’90s Throwback Trend Continues

In recent days, the “what were you like in the 90s?” trend has taken over TikTok, with everyone from random users to celebrities taking part. Childhood images are the centerpiece of this trend, mostly backed by the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 hit “Iris.” Considering TikTok’s average demographic, there’s a good chance the platform is flooded with baby pictures.

SZA took the trend a step further, however, choosing to reinvent the song instead of simply attaching the original to her video. The resulting post also featured adorable photos of SZA, who was born in 1989, growing up in the ’90s.

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“Trend had me so cooked I couldn’t stop singing it so I made my own deep fried goo goo doll tease,” she wrote in the caption of her video, which was posted as a Reel on Instagram. The photos included SZA as a newborn in the hospital, grinning happily as a toddler, posing on her front steps in her Sunday best as a grade schooler, and even some with family as a pre-teen.

SZA is the latest celebrity to Share Photos From The ’90s for the viral social media trend

The comments on SZA’s Instagram post came from all over, flooding the video with love, excitement, and a variety of emojis. Rapper Aliyah’s Interlude, born Aliyah Bah, commented “So cute” and a crying emoji. Chloe Bailey commented, “The prettiest baby” with a surrounded-by-hearts emoji.

The Goo Goo Dolls’ official account responded with three heart emojis, to which SZA replied with enthusiasm. “Omg?” she wrote with that just-about-to-cry emoji. “UR SONG MAKES ME CRY IT ALWAYS HASSSS !!!! I feel like ur talking to me .. we all do . THANK YOU.”

Meanwhile, fans added their own replies. There were several in agreement, admiration, or calling for a collab with SZA and the Goo Goo Dolls. Others pleaded for SZA to drop a full cover version. They might be onto something there. SZA’s reimagined homage takes an interesting new approach to “Iris” that could benefit from actual production.

More celebrities and artists have also taken part in the social media trend. Courtney Cox, Drew Barrymore, Usher, Monica, Lil Kim, Jared Leto, and Halle Berry are just a handful of others who have shared their photos.

Cox, of course, was notably on Friends in the 90s, while Drew Barrymore was making movies like Scream (along with Cox), The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and Ever After. Meanwhile, Halle Berry was living in New York City, taking small film and TV roles before breaking out in 2000 as Storm in X-Men.

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