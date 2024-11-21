‘Tailside’ Is an Adorable Cafe RPG That Serves Vibes Alongside a Hot Cup of Coffee

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a cozy simulator game. Tailside: Cozy Cafe Sim is looking to bring the vibes to the table, alongside a fresh cup of mud. As someone who has spent far too long brewing coffee for villagers in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and actually worked at a Starbucks because of it, it feels like this experience is being tailor-made for people like me.

Screenshot: Coffee Beans Dev

There’s Nothing Quite Like a Fresh Cup of Joe in the Morning in ‘tailside’

The aura of a coffee shop is something I still can’t get over. Sights, sounds, smells; it’s just a total vibe. Tailside looks to bring all these together in a delightful package, giving players like myself the chance to run the cafe of their dreams. It also looks like it’s going to be much more in-depth than most simulators of the same vein, giving players the chance to make special latte art and decorate the inside of their shop to their heart’s desire.

Videos by VICE

🚨72h remaining for the Tailside Fundraiser🚨The project has reached 31.565€! 🥳Only THREE DAYS remaining, if you want to support Tailside and get exclusive rewards it's now or never!Check it out using the link below! 🦊☕️#indiegame #cozygame #Tailside@coffeebeansdev.bsky.social — Blooming 🌸 (@bloomingtails.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T11:17:10.621Z Post by @Bloomingtails on Bluesky

Tailside is also currently running a crowdfunding effort to get more features added to the game. With many different stretch goals available, it seems that Coffee Beans Dev is doing whatever it can to make sure Tailside is as feature-packed as possible before its launch. Personally? I’m upset I didn’t know about this game sooner! It looks like it’s right up my alley.

There’s just something magical about coffee shops in video games, and being able to run my own as an adorable little fox? That sounds like pure dream material right there. Plus, the ability to interact with patrons is great. Making new friends while serving up hot cups of coffee is something I love to do.

If you want to take Tailside for a spin before you donate? There’s also a free demo available on the Steam Page. And if you decide this is the perfect game for you? Donate and get some free goodies before the official launch hits. It’s a win-win; the more cozy games we get on the market, the better. Let’s just hope they add fishing eventually. Every cozy game needs fishing.