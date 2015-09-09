Take a Timelapse Tour of North America’s Best Vistas Ever

If you’d tap “purple mountains’ majesty” and “amber waves of grain” among your “interests,” have we got the timelapse for you. From the tip of the Empire State Building down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, North America, 4K, from Ronald Söthje of 3motion is like a greatest hits reel of that Promised Land that was and is North America.

Asks Söthje, “How many National Parks have you visited before? Have you ever been to Yosemite, Yellowstone, Olympic, Banff, Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Acadia, Rocky Mountains, Mesa Verde, Arches, Mount Rainier, Mount Revelstoke and Zion in less than ten minutes?” The answer, of course, is no, you haven’t, but now you can—and, mind you, in 4K.

Check it out in full below:

North America, 4K from 3motion on Vimeo.

