 Take-Two CEO Opens Up About GTA Online’s Future

With the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 less than a year away, many GTA Online players have been wondering what the future might look like for them when the new game arrives. Recent remarks from Take-Two’s CEO seem to suggest that the publisher doesn’t expect GTA Online to go away any time soon.

No reason to believe GTA Online Support Is Going to Stop

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has kept the details of GTA 6 quite secret so far and the only sneak peeks gamers have seen all seem to focus on the single-player narrative experience. So far, there hasn’t been any mention of whether or not GTA 6 will include its own new online mode or if it will extend the GTA Online experience in some way.

Videos by VICE

Although Rockstar isn’t speaking to the future of GTA Online yet, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently shared his thoughts on the future of that experience, given how important it is to the company’s revenue generation.

In an earnings call (spotted by Kotaku), the CEO explained, “Look, Rockstar Games is the locus of information about, you know, where the titles go content and marketing, and generally, we have a pretty light touch when we talk about the label’s creative activities… At the same time, I have every reason to believe we’ll continue to support GTA Online. There’s a great community that loves it, that stays engaged. And again in this quarter, Rockstar has shown that when you deliver great additional content, despite how long [GTA Online] has been at market, people show up.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA Online had a bit of a rocky launch when it first arrived, but it quickly bounced back and has only grown in popularity in the 13 years since its 2013 debut. Players spend a ton of time and money on GTA Online and it definitely makes sense that the publisher wouldn’t want to retire that cash cow while it is still so profitable.

One of the biggest questions that remains is whether there will be a brand-new GTA VI Online experience and, if so, whether or not players will be able to transfer cars and bank balances over to that. So far, it seems like the GTA 6 launch might stick with a focus on the single-player campaign and this won’t be an issue in 2026. That said, we should learn more about what exactly will be available at launch as Rockstar begins to share more details over the summer and early fall.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC and consoles. Grand Theft Auto 6 is aiming for a November 19, 2026 release.