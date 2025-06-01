Taurus, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For hard-working, steadfast, and luxurious Taurus: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

Pluto retrograde lasts throughout the entire month of June. This casts a transformative shadow over our cosmic forecasts from its faraway vantage point on the outskirts of our solar system. This distant celestial event went into effect last month, its influence strengthening with each passing day. As a reminder, this dwarf planet oversees the subconscious, opaque aspects of our lives. Complex concepts like death, birth, and transformation are brought front and center, either through significant lived experiences or in more metaphysical, thought-provoking ways. However Pluto’s energy manifests in your life, it can make for particularly intense and life-changing happenings. Be careful not to cling too tightly to any one version of the “truth.” It’s liable to change this month.

Videos by VICE

Adding to this emotional intensity is a conjunction of Chiron and your ruling planet, Venus. This alignment locks into place on the first of the month. Similar to Pluto, Chiron tends to govern the unseen, subconscious parts of ourselves. It helps us transform pain into power or, in more detrimental cases, more pain. This celestial body often comes into frame during times of emotional healing and maturation. With Venus in the mix, the stars hint that these inner shifts are directly related to romantic relationships, money, or self-esteem. This conjunction has the power to be somewhat tumultuous. But a coinciding trine between your ruling planet and the waxing crescent Moon is a promising sign. Big change is ahead, but the stars suggest you’re more than ready for it.

Another signal of upcoming prosperity enters your cosmic forecast around June 5, when Venus forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter just before it enters your celestial domain. Venus and Jupiter’s sextile points to greater success in romance and money. And with your ruling planet back in your native domain, confidence and stability return. Even if it’s just the illusion of the two, sometimes, the illusion is all we need to feel very real, authentic effects. But remember, Taurus. In order to truly grow, we need to be able to release the old parts of ourselves that are holding us back. An opposition of your ruling planet to the waxing gibbous Moon on June 7 points to hesitation or difficulty summoning the courage to chase after the good fortune that awaits you. Putting yourself out there is hard. Blocking yourself off from the world is even harder.

Tensions continue into June 9 as Venus forms a square with Pluto retrograde. Again, this alignment signals possible trepidation on your part. An inability to accept new truths will impact your ability to enjoy the fruits of your labor, Taurus. Don’t let your stubborn streak get the best of you. There’s no pretending that “ignorance is bliss” once you’ve been shown the light. This square coincides with Jupiter’s transition into Cancer, which will place a higher priority on emotional sensitivity and empathy. Big wins can require big risks. The stars urge you to have faith in your ability to handle what’s ahead.

The full Moon reaches its peak strength in Sagittarius on June 11. This month’s full Moon in a fiery, aspirational celestial domain like this one raises questions about your life goals, purpose, and identity. What do you want to do? Who do you want to be? Allow the glow of the full Moon to point you in the right direction. Just be wary of letting your dreams completely overrule your reality. Chasing down your ambitions is one thing. Kicking other people to get a leg up on your journey is another altogether. (And keep in mind, Cancer—those “other people” can include you, too.) Considering this full Moon also forms a harmonious trine with assertive Mars, the temptation to dominate your current situation will increase. Trust your instincts, both emotional and pragmatic.

The cosmos presents an opportunity to turn your past hurt into power around June 18. On this day, the Sun forms a favorable sextile with Chiron. This positive alignment points toward emotional healing, acceptance, and closure. Old wounds might have to reopen in order to heal, but they will heal. The summer solstice on June 21 marks the transition of the Sun into Cancer. This transition promotes introspection and self-reflection to become stronger and wiser. This shift coincides with the waning gibbous Moon’s entry into your celestial domain, gently urging you to close previous chapters so that you can open a new one.

June 22 ushers in two notable alignments. Both emphasize the importance of creating and enforcing firm boundaries to protect your emotional, mental, and financial well-being. First, the Sun forms a tense square with Saturn, creating conflict in areas of life that require discipline and responsibility. Meanwhile, your ruling planet forms a conjunction with the waning crescent Moon, urging you not to add any more to your already heaping plate. Learning to say no is just as important as growing adept enough to say yes.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Cancer on June 25. The Moon’s placement in its native celestial domain exacerbates its effects on our day-to-day. It encourages us to take a breather, whether emotional, physical, or mental. A sextile between the Sun and Mars the next day, June 26, reinforces this cosmic call to observe and absorb, not act. Indeed, there will be plenty of time for that in the future, Taurus. But for now, the stars urge you to take a moment to reflect on the events of the past month. Allow these experiences to alchemize into something more meaningful, long-lasting, and helpful.

The end of the month also ushers in a time conducive to strengthening relationships, learning, and communicating as Mercury enters Leo. With the new Moon highlighting what’s important and frivolous in your life, these discoveries will inherently affect your close relationships. Although this can lead to uncomfortable changes in the short-term, these shifts are often far more beneficial than we can ever fully appreciate in the moment. Use your headstrong attitude to your advantage and keep forging ahead, asking questions, and seizing opportunities to learn more about yourself and others.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Taurus! See you next month.