Team 3D (aka The Dudleys) Retire at TNA Bound for Glory

At TNA Bound for Glory, The Hardys put their Tag Team Championships on the line against Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, Team 3D. TNA billed it as the final encounter between the two legendary teams. Following the match, the Dudleys appeared to hint at an in-ring retirement.

Not only were their TNA Tag Team Championships on the line, but their shiny new NXT Tag Team titles were, too. The rules of the match are simple: both members of a team have to go through a table to win. Tables have become synonymous in their tag team careers but Team 3D picked up an early advantage by using the 3D finisher to put Jeff Hardy through a table. Eventually, the Hardys evened the playing field when Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb on D-Von. The Hardys picked up the win with a uranage to Bubba Ray.

Videos by VICE

All four men embraced in the ring in a great show of sportsmanship. Afterward, Bubba Ray and D-Von took off their ring boots and handed them to Matt and Jeff. Typically, taking your boots off and leaving them in the ring signals a retirement. The crowd in Lowell, Massachusetts, chanted “Thank you Dudleys” as they departed the ring.

Matt and Jeff Hardy Reflect on Team 3D Rivalry

In an interview with Adam Barnard of The Sportster, Matt and Jeff recently opened up about their iconic rivalry. Neither man had any idea that they’d be as closely linked as they’ve become over 20 years later.

“… I just remember being a fan of the original ECW, and then, I don’t know, they were coming to the WWE. It was so exciting. I had no idea what we’d created with the TLC match at that point, but as a wrestling fan, I was just so excited to mix it up with these guys that me and Matt used to stay up till 2:00 in the morning to watch the original ECW. I’ll never forget seeing Sabu break a table, a lot of frustration and anger, and it just blew my mind. But then, we’re such a fan of that, but then for them to come to the WWE and wrestle with us was just amazing.”

Matt added, “We had no idea that we would end up being so closely linked to them at that time when they were there. But we were excited for them to come. We thought it’d be a great team to work against, then obviously, the Hardys, the Dudleys, and Edge and Christian are always going to be connected together.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on TNA.