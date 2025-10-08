The Hardy Boyz Make WWE and TNA History

Matt and Jeff Hardy — otherwise known as The Hardy Boyz — are the first-ever dual NXT and TNA tag team champions. During NXT and TNA’s joint event on Tuesday night, The Hardy Boyz defended their TNA belts against the NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState. It was the second appearance from the future WWE Hall of Fame tag team in NXT this year.

Despite being one of the most recognizable tag teams in wrestling history, there’s still so much the Hardys haven’t achieved.

“… When you talk about titles and us wanting to cement our legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time, I still think that, with this interesting partnership between TNA and WWE, I would love to see us mix it up and win some WWE Tag Team Titles again,” Matt Hardy recently told Fox 9. “You know, there are new versions of WWE Tag Titles up on the main roster.”

In fact, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships is something they’ve been wanting to do since the WWE and TNA partnership began.

“There are those NXT Tag titles. You know, a couple of months back, we beat the NXT Tag Team Champions… And we never got a deserved shot,” he continued. “Talk about it. Yeah, we were out there with FrAxiom, and we beat them. 123, in the middle. So we would love to have a shot at those NXT titles too.”

Matt departed WWE in 2020 and popped up in AEW where he had a successful stint as a solo competitor and leader of the Hardy Family Office. Then, when Jeff parted ways with WWE in 2022, they reformed their tag team. Unfortunately, due to Jeff’s legal troubles, they were never able to obtain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They popped back up in TNA together last year.

