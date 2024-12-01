Team Rhea Ripley Swanton Bombs Their Way to Victory at Survivor Series

Team Rhea Ripley secured the win at WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

The ladies were throwing everything at one another once the bell rang and the match officially started. IYO SKY is creating an incredible WarGames resume for herself. This year she grabbed a purple and yellow trash can (matching her gear) and hit a Swanton Bomb off the top of the cage with Tiffany Stratton on the other side.

Videos by VICE

RHEA RIPLEY PINS LIV MORGAN AT SURVIVOR SERIES

There were tables, chairs, handcuffs, a baseball bat, and a … toilet seat? I’m still unsure what that’s about but Naomi definitely made Rikishi proud with her Stinkface. Nia Jax was a dominating force (as expected) in the match, consistently taking out everyone on the opposing team. Stratton’s Money in the Bank briefcase also made a brief appearance, as she faked her cash-in once again. Once she finally has enough of Jax’s bullying, her winning the title will be that much sweeter.

They lost their other muscle in Raquel Rodriguez once Ripley handcuffed her to the ring, so she was pulling double duty. Ultimately though Ripley finally got one up on Morgan, pinning her for the win. Not sure if there was any doubt about that outcome, but hopefully that marks the end of the neverending Morgan and Ripley feud for the time being. If these two are going to drag this into WrestleMania season, Morgan needs to start defending the title against challengers other than Ripley.

The title has largely felt like a complete afterthought since Ripley’s return in August, playing second fiddle to Dirty Dom of all people. WWE introducing women’s midcard titles doesn’t fix this problem either. It’s just putting a bandaid on a much larger, angry red scab. Ripley, Morgan, and the WWE women’s division all deserve better than that.