Take a Dip in an Interactive Flower Pond in This Installation

Glowing flowers illuminate a pond in the middle of Tokyo. Visitors can take off their shoes and wade through the water, mysteriously not disturbing the plant life. That’s because the pond is teamLab’s latest project, and the flowers are colorful projections that create the illusion of a flat, lit-up surface.

The interactive digital installation, called Flowers and People on the Water – Spring of Herbal Flowers, is constantly changing. Every hour, the flowers cycle through a year’s worth of seasons, blooming like spring, then dying in the fall, the petals scattering throughout the water.

Rendered in real time, the flower projections never look the same twice, altered by interactions from visitors, who are invited to play with the water and light. Watch a video of two visitors engaging with the project below:

