Tekken Boss Says Tekken X Street Fighter Was 30% Done—and He Wants to Show It Off

Yesterday, I made mention of games we all wish we could have gotten but will likely never see. And today, I was reminded that Street Fighter X Tekken was a thing and that we were supposed to get Tekken X Street Fighter, but never did.

Nearly a decade after the development of the game was put on hold, Tekken Executive Game Director Katsuhiro Harada provided some brief insight into its fate.

Tekken X Street Fighter had some solid work done

Speaking with Destructoid, Harada was asked about the status of the game and provided a pretty surprising answer.

“It’s hard to say if that’s even a thing. I mean, it depends on what people are wanting as well. That said, I would like to show people what we already have. That would be cool if we could do that. We were 30 percent into development, so fingers crossed.”

I wasn’t expecting any level of hope to come from that answer, but it isn’t not interesting. I mean, it’s not like he said it’s still actively being developed, but the fact that he seems to still be excited about it is encouraging. It doesn’t seem to be out of the realm of possibility that it could still happen.

I can tell you for sure that I still want it. The Street Fighter X Tekken / Tekken X Street Fighter idea was intriguing to me then and still is now.

Harada also mentioned the difficulty of transitioning move sets from a 2D fighter to a 3D fighter when discussing a potential new entry in the Tekken Tag series.

“We have so many more moves than a typical 2D fighter. So much more work is involved in trying to do that with a 3D game.”

I imagine that was part of the difficulty in bringing the Street Fighter characters into Tekken. They pulled it off by bringing Akuma to Tekken 8, but that’s just one character. It’s probably an insane amount of work to get 2D movesets to translate fully to the 3D space.

While we’ve gotten some other collaborations out of the 3D fighting franchise, I hope one day we get to see Tekken X Street Fighter, if only to complete what was a pretty wild idea.