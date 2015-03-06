Temple Drinking in Japan

In this episode of Al-Kee-Hol, our host Yuka and her friend Cindee meet up with some priests in Kyoto, Japan and get closer to the gods—through drinking. Their first stop is to a Shinto shrine, where they learn about the relationship between booze and the gods and how drinking sake can mean receiving holy power.

They then do some meditating at a Buddhist temple and discover the secret bar that lies within it. (Do you know that there’s temple slang for liquor?) The final stop is Bozu Monk Bar, where a monk serves the ladies drinks and even make them an Old Fashioned. As it turns out, bars and temples aren’t so different after all.

