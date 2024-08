Servings: 1

Prep time: 3 minutes

Total time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

2 parts tequila, preferably Hornitos black barrel

¾ part fresh lime juice

¾ part simple syrup

lime wedge, to garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

From How To: Make a Tequila Gimlet

