Terminator 2D: No Fate Got a Game Overview Trailer: Watch Now

I never really thought about how wild it is that the Terminator franchise doesn’t have great game representation. After all, that seems like the perfect series to get some solid gameplay out of.

Sadly, no one has yet nailed it, at least not yet. Hopefully, though, Terminator 2D: No Fate can be the game that breaks out.

Terminator 2d: No Fate looks perfect

You have to start with the music, and I’m so glad they did. Please let me know from the beginning that you understand what we need from this. The pixel art is perfect and reminds me of dropping an insane number of quarters in machines for one more go.

And just like the movie game properties of the past, we’re following the events of the movie itself. While that’s rarely gone right in the past, this time feels different.

“Experience the events of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ brought to life through glorious pixel artwork and action-packed arcade gameplay! Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated”.

“Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary Terminator 2: Judgment Day score and all-new compositions. Mix things up with multiple different game modes to unlock and choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future and Level Training!”.

Terminator 2D: No Fate feels like an homage to not just movie games, but Terminator 2: Judgment Day itself. The game also boasts “original scenarios and multiple endings”.

Given the time-travelling and future-altering themes in the source material, that sounds perfect. Terminator is a series set up for a bunch of “what if?” scenarios, and if I can play them out myself, even better.

Terminator 2D: No Fate comes out on consoles and PC on October 31st, 2025.