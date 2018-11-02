81 Stores That Are Doing Us All a Favor by Staying Closed on Thanksgiving

While you were enjoying your Halloween sugar high, retailers were busy gearing up for what they hope will be your holiday shopping high later this month. Black Friday isn’t until Friday, November 23, but many stores just can’t resist starting early. Walmart launched its “early access pass” in October on everything from Instant Pots to QLED TVs, while Sam’s Club is having a pre-Black Friday sale on November 10, and Kohl’s Black Friday deals start Monday, November 19.
What’s more, dozens of stores open their doors on Thanksgiving—as early as 6AM at Meijer—to help juice sales over the long weekend. (Best Buy, Macy’s, Old Navy, and Ulta Beauty will all be open on Thanksgiving too.) But If your idea of a good holiday doesn’t involve fighting over a cheap TV or a $2 pair of socks with a stranger, you may be glad to know that at last count, according to the sites The Black Friday and Best Black Friday, more than twice as many big retailers are staying closed instead of opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, November 22.
That’s a good thing. Because unless you are giving gifts to dozens of people this year, the smartest way to save is by making a list and setting a holiday spending budget, instead of just walking into a store and buying whatever strikes your fancy. You can also save by doing someone a favor, baking them cookies, giving them a vintage item you find at a thrift store, or inviting them over for dinner instead of getting them more stuff they’ll probably wind up returning—or regifting—anyway.
Thanksgiving 2018 Stores Closed
With that in mind, here’s FREE’s shout out to all the big chain stores staying closed on Thanksgiving:
Bravo!