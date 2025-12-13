The 10 Most Anxiety-Inducing Decisions and Why They Stick in Your Brain

Some decisions barely scrape the emotional surface. Dinner plans, what to stream, and whether you’ll participate in that group chat today. Then there are the other decisions. The decisions that twist your stomach into a knot of anxiety because you know they might reroute your entire life.

A new study in Psychological Science asked more than 4,000 people to name the toughest real-life decisions they’d made. Once researchers sorted their answers, the theme was unmistakable. Jobs and money dominate our internal panic list. Study coauthor Renato Frey told the New York Post, “First and foremost, people think of occupational risky choices.”

Videos by VICE

Here are the ten decisions that give people the most anxiety.

1. Accepting a New Job

This ranked as the riskiest decision across ages and genders. No surprise. A new job can change your income, identity, commute, friendships, and sleep schedule in one move. Older adults found it especially stressful.

2. Quitting a Job

Younger adults listed this even more often than accepting a job. Leaving without another option in place hits the parts of the brain wired for survival.

3. Investing Money

Participants named stocks, crypto, and general trading. Anything that feels like gambling with your future landed high on the list.

4. Driving a Car

A daily habit, yet still seen as a major risk. Fatigue, distraction, bad weather, and intoxication all raised the perceived danger. In 2023, more than 40,900 people died in US motor vehicle crashes, according to federal data.

5. Becoming Self-Employed

Freedom sounds seductive until you picture health insurance costs and what loneliness might feel like during tax season.

6. Buying a House

The phrases “new purchase” and “buying property” kept popping up. A house ties people into a financial and emotional agreement that lasts for years.

7. Getting Surgery

A health decision with direct stakes. Even necessary surgeries triggered fear, uncertainty, and future-you calculus.

8. Getting Married

Some participants saw marriage as a high-risk commitment. Socially meaningful, financially entangled, emotionally loaded.

9. Getting Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated became a big decision when public trust kept changing. Researchers observed that cultural and political contexts influence how people perceive risk.

10. Emigrating

Relocating to a new country requires people to think long-term about who they are, how they manage money, their connections with others, and how they stay safe.

Frey said these patterns reveal which groups face which pressures, helping policymakers and clinicians target support. The biggest surprise for researchers was how rarely people mentioned dating, travel, or other social milestones. The stress that hits our gut the hardest is the stress tied to work, money, health, and the structural decisions that pin our lives together.