The 1975’s Matty Healy Beefs With Azealia Banks After Charli XCX Diss

Matty Healy and Azealia Banks are beefing online, after the rapper criticized and body-shamed Charli XCX, saying that the singer looks like “Frankenstein.” Standing up for Charli, who is engaged to Healy’s bandmate George Daniel, The 1975 frontman hit back at Banks.

It all started, NME reports, when Banks arbitrarily took shots at Charli in a re-post of the pop star’s “Break The Rules” track from 2014. “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh,” Banks wrote in post on X (formerly Twitter). “Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.”

Healy didn’t take kindly to Banks’ comments and opted not to let it pass without speaking up in Charli’s defense. “Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads.’ All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro,” he wrote.

This was far from the end of it, however, as Banks then chose to double down on her comments. “Hmmmm. That wasn’t a read. I’ve known Charli since she was 16 and always thought she was absolutely gorgeous, but there’s a stark contrast between this and this,” Banks replied.

Banks then added, “The bitch look like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao.”

“Alas, I still don’t know any of your music but make sure you keep all that shit behind your keyboard,” she continued. “This is hiphop na, and you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill.. it only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you. and the three little nas will SPLIT IT.”

In a sense deleted post, Healy fired back: “I know you think your life is some episode of the library is open but I am not the one. Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’m going to fucking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.”

After deleting the post, Healy offered an apology. “Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive,” he wrote in a post tagging Banks.

“No but we should actually sort this out on the remix,” Healy jokingly added, referencing Charli XCX’s song “Girl, so confusing,” a collaboration with Lorde.

Healy’s half-hearted apology did not squash the beef, as Banks has continued to make comments online. “At least he admits he wants to be my friend Instead of hiding behind fake outrage,” Banks replied when asked by a fan about Healy’s apology. “But if he wants to be my friend he has to come to miami for a surprise York peppermint patty party.”

Banks also later insulted The 1975 by saying “they make urban outfitters music for tweenies,” and continued railing against Healy when prompted by fans.