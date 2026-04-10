The 2026 Happy City Index Is Here, and the U.S. Failed Miserably. Again.

The Happy City Index is a loose affiliation of researchers and academics from around the world who use a combination of statistical and more emotional, more human criteria to determine which cities are the “happiest.” 466 researchers analyzed 150,000 data points across 64 indicators, focusing on conditions that create happiness rather than on a survey that asks people if they’re happy or not. Things like affordability, mobility, healthcare access, and whether a city feels like it works for its residents were the determining factors.

The Happy City Index 2026 delivers like the embarrassing message: American cities just aren’t very happy places to live, at least not by the metrics that actually matter.

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At the top of the list sits Copenhagen, followed by Helsinki and Geneva, cities that don’t need to be forced into using public funds to invest in services that benefit their citizens, like public transit, clean environments, and more transparent governance, which all ultimately lead to a stronger sense of social trust. All of this stuff isn’t vibes-based, either. They are all measurable systems that make daily life not only function but effortlessly glide by with comparatively little friction than we experience here in the United States.

The 2026 Happy City Index Is Out, and the U.S. Looks Bad Again

Speaking of the United States, while the US does show up on the list, only one city makes the top 50 happiest cities in the world: San Francisco, coming in at number 45. New York City comes in at 207. Dallas is 248, and Nashville is the lowest-ranked US city on the list, coming in at 249.

While it’s nice to see that a handful of US cities made the list for the first time, including Austin, which came in at 209 after having not been previously ranked in 2025, and Milwaukee, which came in at 239, every US city that was on the list in 2025 took a significant drop in the standings. For instance, in 2025, San Diego was ranked number 34. In 2026 its 155.

All of this sounds perfectly in line with something I wrote about recently, the release of the World Happiness Report 2026, which is the same idea but leveled up to entire countries. That survey ranked the United States 23rd overall, continuing the nation’s slow drift out of the global top tier of happiness.

All of this can absolutely be felt in the nation’s overall vibes over the past decade or so. We have undeniably proven that we are a country much better at saying it’s great than actually being great by doing the things that make a nation great.

The cities that made it onto this list are likely doing their best, but there are certain national problems they can’t overcome. Cities can tweak zoning laws and add some bike lanes, but they can’t provide us with a universal healthcare system or provide the nation as a whole with a massive overhaul of its transit infrastructure. Those are federal-level decisions, and the absence of them is now routinely showing up in statistical surveys like these that we tend to talk about as fluffy news pieces—and they kind of are, to an extent. But maybe we should start taking them a little bit more seriously since they all seem to be numerically reflecting the vibes we’ve all been experiencing for over a decade.