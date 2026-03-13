The 4 Luckiest Birth Months, According to Astrology

While every month has its own quirks and blessings, some are said to manifest more luck and abundance than others. According to astrology, certain months are associated with good fortune, success, and opportunity.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you’re doomed if you weren’t born during one of the astrologically blessed months. Remember: you create your own luck.

However, if you’re wondering whether your birthday falls during a magnetic, abundant time, here are the four luckiest birth months, according to astrology.

1. March

While March might be chaotic in terms of weather (ever hear of the phrase “in like a lion, out like a lamb”?), many astrologers believe this month is one of the luckiest. Those born in March tend to be some of the most magnetic individuals. With dreamy, intuitive Pisces kicking it off and fiery, bold Aries closing it out, March is a highly spiritual and optimistic time.

Additionally, the end of March marks the start of spring in many regions. This uplifting, inspiring energy brings a sense of hope and cheerfulness after a long and dreary winter. With such optimistic energy, it’s no wonder this is a blessed birth month.

In fact, a University of British Columbia study found that a high percentage of CEOs were born in March. Coincidence? You tell me.

2. May

May is another lucky birth month, with many claiming to have a more optimistic outlook on life than those born in different months. Perhaps it’s the late spring energy, or maybe it’s the combo of grounded, pleasure-seeking Taurus and social, playful Gemini. Whatever the case, this spring month is associated with good fortune and blessings.

If you’ve heard the common saying, “April showers bring May flowers,” then you likely know that May experiences a burst of positive energy. Think of it as an emotional reward, a breath of fresh air, a blossoming flower…To be born during such a beautiful month is sure to manifest a lifetime of good luck.

3. October

October is a fan-favorite month for many people, and as a birth month, it’s also incredibly lucky. People born during October are believed to be resilient, successful, and romantically blessed. Their ability to attract opportunities and people is unmatched.

Though radiating polar opposite energies, both Libras and Scorpios (the two zodiacs of October) are magnetic signs. Libras are the peacemakers of the zodiac, bringing harmony wherever they go. They’re charming and upbeat, and most people are drawn to their warm energy. As for Scorpios, well, their intensity, passion, and mysterious auras are alluring. They tend to get what they want—when they want it.

Additionally, many claim that those born during this autumn month are more athletic and physically strong. That certainly doesn’t hurt!

4. December

December is an all-around cheerful month filled with celebrations and togetherness. Having a birth during the holidays might not feel lucky, as it often gets mixed up with other special occasions. However, this month brings abundance and blessings, giving you various reasons to celebrate yourself and gather with your loved ones.

Additionally, December is largely ruled by Sagittarius, which is often associated with luck and expansion, thanks to being ruled by Jupiter. Merging the spontaneous, free-spirited energy of Sagittarius with the grounded, disciplined energy of Capricorn, December tends to breed highly successful go-getters. These individuals are independent and resilient, driven by their deepest desires.