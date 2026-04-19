The 5 Biggest Reasons You and Your Partner Argue So Much (and How to Stop)

Every couple argues. That part is normal. What’s not normal, and what a lot of people accept as just “how relationships work”, is living in a near-constant state of conflict, spending entire weekends in verbal battles or days frozen in silent resentment.

According to therapist and Psychology Today contributor Robert Taibbi, L.C.S.W., the arguments themselves aren’t really the problem. They’re the symptom. Here are the five most common triggers, and what to actually do about them.

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When One Person Is Carrying More Than Their Share

Relationship imbalance is one of the most common slow burns in a partnership. One person runs the household. The other feels like they’re talking to a wall when things get hard. Nobody brings it up, life keeps moving, and then one day it all comes out over something completely ridiculous. Taibbi’s take: get ahead of it. Talk about what each of you needs before it gets to that point.

When the Past Keeps Showing Up in the Present Argument

Old wounds have a way of crawling into current disagreements, whether they’re invited or not. A complaint about chores turns into a referendum on an affair from three years ago. A minor frustration reopens something that was never fully dealt with. The only way out is to actually deal with it—have the conversation, reach some kind of real resolution, and stop using old pain as ammunition.

When the Fight Isn’t Really About What You Think It’s About

Childhood baggage has a long shelf life. Someone raised by critical parents hears every complaint as an attack. Someone who always felt overlooked as a kid feels invisible again the moment their partner tunes out. These wounds get retriggered constantly in relationships, usually without either person realizing it. Taibbi’s advice: learn what each other’s sensitivities actually are, and make a conscious effort not to keep stepping on them.

When Someone Goes From Zero to Sixty Before the Conversation Even Starts

A quick temper can derail an otherwise manageable disagreement in seconds. Once someone is flooded with emotion, productive conversation is basically over. The skill here is twofold: recognize when you’re escalating before it happens, and learn to actually pump the brakes. That might mean calling a time-out, naming the emotion in the room, or just giving yourself space before re-engaging. It’s not fun, but it works.

When the Same Problems Keep Coming Back Because They Were Never Really Solved

A lot of couples have the same argument on a loop because the underlying issue was never actually resolved—just temporarily shelved. Taibbi keeps it simple: work out the chore list, have the hard conversation about whatever’s been festering, and come up with a plan you both genuinely agree to. Then check whether it’s working. Then adjust. Repeat. It’s less dramatic than another blowout and considerably more effective.

Arguing isn’t a relationship death sentence. Refusing to address the actual source of the arguing might be. The good news, as Taibbi writes, is that none of this requires rocket science—just a willingness to be honest, take some ownership, and solve problems like adults before they solve themselves in ways you won’t like.