8-signs-you-and-your-partner-need-couples-therapy

Just as every individual can benefit from therapy, every couple can benefit, too. However, sometimes, there are specific reasons to seek professional help and guidance.

Here are eight signs you and your partner should consider couples therapy.

1. You Have Poor Communication

If you’re lacking in the communication department, therapy is a great option for you and your partner. It’s not always easy to process how you feel and then deliver it with grace. In fact, many of us were shut down as kids and therefore developed a fear of vulnerability. From avoidant behaviors to anxious oversharing, communication habits can make or break even the healthiest of relationships. A couple’s therapist can help you navigate hard conversations together, empowering you both to be more authentic in your expressions.

2. You Keep Arguing Over the Same Points

If you just can’t see eye to eye on an issue with your partner, you might need a third-party professional perspective on the matter. While you won’t always agree on everything, sometimes, couples experience the same problem in different forms because a core issue is not being addressed.

3. You’re Struggling to Understand Each Other’s Perspectives

It’s a lonely experience to feel constantly misunderstood or unseen by your partner. In this case, it might help to meet with a couples therapist who can help you and your significant other better understand each other’s unique life experiences, perspectives, and feelings.

4. Your Traumas Are At Play

We all bring our own baggage to a relationship, whether from childhood traumas to past relationship betrayals. Even the most seemingly minor concerns can develop into major issues between you and your partner. For example, someone who was constantly criticized by their parents growing up might be highly sensitive and defensive during arguments. On the other hand, someone who was cheated on in a past relationship might have issues getting close or trusting their new partner. Both couples and individual therapy can help each partner navigate their traumas and work better together as a team.

5. You Lack Intimacy

Every couple goes through phases where intimacy is an afterthought. Maybe you’re not emotionally connecting enough to feel the spark, or perhaps you’re both just too exhausted by life that you can’t find time or energy to invest in your physical relationship. Whatever the case, a couples therapist can help you work through this experience and find ways to reignite the spark.

6. You’re Enduring a Major Life Change/Transition

Life transitions can be difficult for even the healthiest, most stable couples. Steps and changes, like moving in together, grieving a loss, getting married, doing long distance, etc., can all stir up complex emotions. Working with a couples therapist will help you both process the transition and adapt together.

7. You Can’t Seem to Compromise

Relationships are all about compromise. Unfortunately, some partners end up sacrificing far more than others, which often leads to an imbalance in the relationship. If you feel like you’re hitting a wall as a couple, speaking with a couples therapist might shed some light on how to better work together without breeding resentment.

8. You’re Experiencing Trust Issues

Trust is everything in a relationship. If you feel you’re struggling to trust your partner or vice versa, a couples therapist can help you process the issue and work through any potential disconnects that might be causing it. For example, perhaps you’re still recovering from a betrayal and working to rebuild your self-worth. A good therapist will help you understand the root of your trust issues and arm your partner with ways they can support you as well.