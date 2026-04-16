The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Make Terrible Decisions in Love

Look—we say “dumbest” with full love and zero actual judgment. Every single one of us has lost their mind over another person at some point. That’s just romance. But according to astrology, some signs are more reliably, consistently, and almost impressively irrational when feelings get involved. According to AnyTimeAstro, certain planetary influences make specific signs far more prone to poor decision-making when their hearts are on the line.

The signs below aren’t dumb. In real life, they’re some of the most dynamic, magnetic, and fiercely capable people in the room. But fall in love? Something in the wiring just short-circuits. If you see yourself here, welcome to the club. It’s crowded.

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1. Aries

Aries doesn’t do slow. In love, that means feelings get declared before anyone’s really thought it through, boundaries get skipped entirely, and somehow it’s always a surprise when something that’s barely off the ground crashes. Self-awareness exists; it really does. It just tends to show up about forty-eight hours after the whole thing explodes, right around the time Aries is already onto the next one.

2. Cancer

Cancer loves so deeply and so completely that it essentially becomes a full-time job—for everyone involved. The moment feelings arrive, Cancer constructs an entire future, memorizes every detail about the other person, and starts making decisions based on a relationship that may or may not yet exist. Highly intuitive in every other area of life, and somehow completely blind to red flags that a stranger on the street could spot from fifty feet away. It’s a gift, honestly.

3. Leo

Leo in love is a spectacular, generous, slightly feral creature. The issue isn’t a lack of capacity for love—Leo has that in abundance. The issue is that Leo also needs to be the most important thing in the room at all times, and when a partner fails to deliver on that, Leo doesn’t quietly process those feelings. Leo announces them. Leo makes a whole thing of it. Leo has sent a text at 2 am that they absolutely should not have sent, and they felt completely justified doing it.

4. Libra

Libra is famously indecisive, which under normal circumstances is manageable. In love, it becomes a whole ordeal. Libra will spend six weeks deciding whether to ask someone out, then fall completely and immediately once they do, then spend another six weeks wondering if they made the right call. Astrologers consistently warn Libras to stay aware of the choices they make in their romantic life—and more importantly, why they’re making them. Libra hears this advice, agrees with it entirely, and then does whatever their feelings tell them to do anyway.

5. Pisces

Pisces lives in a romantic world of their own construction, and the person they’re dating is usually a supporting character in a story Pisces wrote entirely alone. Nobody does “fall in love with potential” quite like Pisces. Nobody stays longer than they should, forgives more than they should, or invents more creative explanations for bad behavior than Pisces in the middle of a situation they absolutely know is not working. Deeply loving, wildly empathetic, and occasionally their own worst enemy. But at least the story they tell themselves is beautiful.