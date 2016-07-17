The Avalanches Forced to Postpone Shows Due to Health Concerns

It’s been 16-years between albums but some fans of the The Avalanches are going to have to wait a little longer to see the songs performed live after an announcement that the group have postponed some tour dates because of a health issue concerning member Tony Di Blasi. “Unfortunately due to a medical condition requiring treatment in Australia, Tony has been advised against international travel for the next few months,” the group wrote on Facebook. “So with great disappointment we have had to postpone some forthcoming festival appearances in Europe.”

The Avalanches were scheduled to appear at upcoming festivals in Sweden, the Netherlands, and France. Rescheduled and new live dates will be announced soon.

It’s not the first time that health issues have sidelined the band with Robbie Chater telling Pitchfork that one of the many reasons for the 16-year gap between 2000’s Since I Left You and Wildflower was because of his long running battle with autoimmune disease.

Read the Avalanches’ Facebook post below.