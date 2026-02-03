The Bathroom Stall Scene From ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Was Originally Much Darker

One of the more unforgettable characters Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels encounter as Lloyd and Harry in Dumb and Dumber is a truck driver known as Sea Bass (played by Boston Bruins star Cam Neely). Lloyd and Harry initially cross paths with Sea Bass at a diner when Harry accidentally throws a salt shaker at him. This prompts Sea Bass to spit in Harry’s food in retaliation. To get back at him, Lloyd tells the cashier that Sea Bass offered to pay for their meals, and he and Harry go on their merry way.

Later on, in the theatrical cut, Lloyd and Harry pull over at a gas station. As Harry fills up the truck, Lloyd makes his way to the bathroom. Inside one of the stalls, Lloyd notices a message that says to be there at a certain time for “manly love.” Glancing at his watch, he realizes that he happens to be there at the exact time mentioned in the message, and quickly locks the stall door behind him as he hears someone enter the bathroom.

The door bursts open, and suddenly Lloyd is face-to-face with Sea Bass. No dialogue is exchanged at any point, other than Lloyd repeatedly telling himself to “Find a happy place” as Sea Bass pushes him into the corner and forces him to his knees. His intentions for Lloyd aren’t made clear, but one can reasonably assume he’s out for revenge after getting stuck with the bill back at the diner. Meanwhile, Harry manages to light his foot on fire outside and barges in to put it out in the toilet, knocking Sea Bass unconscious and rescuing Lloyd from whatever was about to happen to him:

The unrated version, on the other hand, leaves nothing to the imagination. Sea Bass greets Lloyd by saying, “How great is this? If it ain’t my old pal. And right on time.” Lloyd tries to claw his way up the wall and climb over the top of the stall before Sea Bass pulls him back down. When Lloyd asks him what he’s gonna do, Sea Bass straight up tells him, “First I’m gonna r— ya, then I’m gonna kill ya.” Lloyd’s last request? “Could you do it the other way around?”

As Lloyd goes into his “happy place” routine, Sea Bass says, “I’ll show you a happy place,” and begins pulling down his pants, which is a close-up shot of Sea Bass wearing a leopard-print thong. He grabs hold of his crotch and tells Lloyd, “Here’s your happy place.” Harry thankfully saves the day in this version as well, and after realizing he’s found Lloyd in a stall with a thong-wearing Sea Bass, he says, “You’ve got some serious explaining to do, young man.”

