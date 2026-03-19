The Bella Twins Reveal Length of WWE Contracts: ‘That Will Be the End for Us’



WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella — formally know as The Bella Twins — are one of the most beloved acts in wrestling. They made their return to the ring following the Royal Rumble, positioned to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 42.

“We signed a two-year deal starting at the Royal Rumble. From the talks you [Brie] and I have had, I know that’s it, that will be the end for us,” said Nikki on The Nikki & Brie Show. “I need that closure on things, so I’d love to put my kicks, snapbacks, and jersey in the ring and get that final bow.

Videos by VICE

I want to have a lot of fun, but I want to have like an iconic moment where it’s like, I can look back and go, ‘Damn, that was a great two years. We did it.’ I don’t want to walk away with any what-ifs. I want to look back at the two years that we’re about to create and be like, ‘Damn girl, we did it.’”

Nikki Bella Wants A Hall of Fame Level wwe Send-off

Nikki also expressed her desire to have a retirement send-off like John Cena and AJ Styles, however, she knows that’s unlikely to happen.

“For me, I don’t think you [Brie] and I will ever get that last retirement moment that John [Cena] got and AJ Styles got. Let’s be honest, the men get, right? I don’t think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that.”

Following them confronting the Women’s Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw, the Bella Twins were noticeably absent from television. They finally popped up again this past week on WWE SmackDown, costing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss their championship opportunity.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.