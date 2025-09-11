The Binding of Isaac Fortnite Collaboration Leaked: All Items & Prices

A The Binding of Isaac Fortnite collaboration has been leaked early by dataminers. The classic indie title from Edmund McMillen will get several cosmetic items in the battle royale shooter, including an interactive back bling.

All Fortnite The Binding of Isaac Items and Prices

Screenshot: Nicalis, Inc., Epic Games

A The Binding of Isaac Fortnite collaboration was leaked by dataminers following the game’s latest Chapter 6 Season 4 update. The new crossover was revealed in a September 10 post by dataminer ShiinaBR. According to the insider, players will be able to purchase a back bling that features Isaac with interactive animations.

For example, the Binding of Isaac cosmetic actually weeps when your character takes damage from an enemy. Hilariously, Isaac also gets happy whenever you open a loot chest. The leak also revealed that the Binding of Isaac Fortnite collaboration will feature other items from the game, such as a pickaxe based on Mom’s Knife. Seriously, as a massive fan of the game, this sounds awesome!

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is a list of the Binding of Isaac Fortnite cosmetic items and their prices:

The Binding of Isaac Bundle: 1,000 V-Bucks

Isaac (Back Bling): 600 V-Bucks

Emote (Due of Flies): 500 V-Bucks

Mom’s Knife (Pickaxe): 500 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Following the datamine, Isaac creator Edmund McMillen actually commented on the leak and confirmed that the collaboration is real. The indie developer then revealed that The Binding of Isaac Fortnite crossover’s release would be imminent. Well, he wasn’t joking.

In a complete surprise to many players, Epic Games released The Binding of Isaac Fortnite collaboration during the September 11, 2025 shop update. So yes, it’s available right now. Players can get the bundle for just 1,000 V-Bucks, or buy individual items for 600, and 500 V-Bucks a piece.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, the Mom’s Knife pickaxe actually features a reflection of Isaac crying or screaming depending on the direction of the object. While the crossover only has three items, I have to say it actually has a lot of depth to it. Just the little details get so much about the roguelike game right.

I just wish we would could have also gotten some items that had sound effects from the game. But hey, if this bundle does well, maybe we can get more in the future? The Binding of Isaac Fortnite bundle will leave the shop on Sep 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM, so make sure to pick it up while you can!