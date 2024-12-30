The Customer Support Team Behind ‘Palia’ May Be Even Better Than Their Game

As someone who used to work in the realm of Customer Service, I know what a thankless and terrifying world it can be. People who are relentlessly cruel toward you for something you have no control over. Getting yelled at and cussed out over something small and trivial, when there are many more pertinent issues happening in the world. That’s why I have to take a moment to thank the Palia Singularity 6 squad and their Customer Support team for making my life that much easier. This one is for you, Chase. I appreciate you and the speed at which you work.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

What Goes Into a Name in ‘Palia’?

I have to be honest: I don’t recall making a Palia account on my Steam profile. But after downloading the game and logging in to play with my wife, I found a character waiting for me there. There’s a good chance I did create them. But, I had no recollection — or any idea — of what I was thinking when I named him.

Naming a character in an MMO seems like a simple ordeal. But, after playing Final Fantasy XIV for as long as I have, I’ve realized how easy it is to get attached to these characters. I can’t even properly pronounce my Palia character’s name, let alone really vibe with it. “Zaundefinedahis.” What does that mean? I needed to do something about it to immerse myself in the world around me further.

So, I did the unthinkable. I reached out to Customer Support for Singularity 6. I half expected to wait 24 hours — or a full business day — before hearing back from them. But, rather, I heard back from them in less than 10 minutes. One of the fastest responses I had ever received, especially from a company running an MMO.

The Customer Support rep, Chase, was incredibly kind and eager. Ready to help me and my wife change our names as quickly as possible. Bouncing back and forth between two separate emails, Chase was able to get our account names, alongside our nicknames, changed in under half an hour. It felt absurd — unheard of, even. I was genuinely shocked when I signed into Palia after they mentioned that our accounts had been changed. Sure enough, the names were reflected properly.

Screenshot: Singularity 6

A Good Bit of Kindness Goes a Long Way

I know this sounds silly, but Chase exemplified exactly what goes into a good customer experience. While Palia may be free to play, the speed at which they were able to jump in and help us out was impressive. But, they did it all with a digital smile on their face.

Even after thanking them, they had to reach out one final time to say the following:

You’re welcome! I’m glad I could help.



Have a wonderful remainder of the week and please don’t hesitate to write in a new ticket if you ever need assistance from us again. One of my colleagues or I will gladly assist you.

The speed, compassion, and effortlessness that Chase gave me put a big smile on my face, and I was happy to hopefully return the favor. All I have to say at this point is that they’ve made me a long-time fan due to how friendly and professional their customer service team was. I hope that everyone can be as wonderful as Chase in the future. And honestly? Just be nice back to them. It gets you much further than you could have ever expected.