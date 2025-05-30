‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Is Already on Sale a Month After Launch

Despite only launching a few weeks ago, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already on sale through Steam. Players who patiently waited can now explore the glorious HD version of Cyrodiil while saving a few bucks. However, the Oblivion Remake is only being discounted for a limited time.

‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Goes On Sale

Screenshot: Steam

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered launched on April 22, after Bethesda shadow-dropped the RPG on the same day it was revealed. The Oblivion reimagining is a massive hit, quickly becoming the highest-selling title last month. Even though it doesn’t necessarily need a price drop given its success, Elder Scrolls fans are being blessed by Valve.

From May 30 to June 5, 2025, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is on sale with a 20% discount on Steam. For those who can’t be bothered with the math, that means the RPG is now available for $39, instead of its usual $49 retail listing. While not the biggest discount, it’s still a really good deal considering how much work went into the remake. Oblivion Remastered is basically a modern, improved version of Skyrim (it’s that good).

However, if the price still isn’t low enough for you to bite, then you might want to hold off. The Steam Summer Sale is just around the corner. While I’m not sure if the game will drop substantially more in price, I could see Valve offering it for $30. You never know. I mean, the worst that can happen is it goes back on sale for $39 again. So, it wouldn’t be like you’re missing that much.

the game is Great But Has Issues

Screenshot: Bethesda, Virtuos

While I stand by my statement that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a truly impressive game, it does have problems. For one, it still has a memory leak issue, which causes people’s games to crash the longer they play. The problem usually happens when you are entering or exiting a city. The game also has buggy side quests. And, no, I don’t mean the Bethesda bugs that were in the original 2005 classic.

There is also the fact that the game has been out for a month, and there still hasn’t been an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered patch released to address these problems. Yet despite all this, the game is a blast to play. And it’s genuinely astonishing how studio Virtuos was able to bring the 20-year-old RPG back to life. Outside of the glitchy bugs, it actually feels like a modern AAA adventure title. Well, mostly. Of course, it’s always going to have that janky Bethesda feel to it. But that’s a feature!

If you are going to buy The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered while it’s on sale, make sure to do so before the 20% discount expires on Thursday, June 05. And because it’s on PC, there are a ton of Oblivion Remastered mods you can install easily. They can improve the game dramatically. I mean, heck, at this point, the community has pretty much fixed most of the bugs with their own unofficial patch.